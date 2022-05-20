Google offering scholarships for software developers, how to apply

The programme, to be implemented in partnership with Andela and Pluralsight, is aimed at increasing the number of certified software developers in Africa.

“Opportunities for software developers in Africa are at an all-time high. At Google, we have been supporting developers in Africa through community and training programs for over 10 years.

"Today, there are more than 180 active developer communities in 30 countries across Africa that provide developers with the opportunity to connect, learn and grow together,” Africa Developer Training Program Manager John Kimani observes.

Last year, 10,000 Google Developer scholarships were disbursed across Africa to beginners (with little or no programming experience) and 5,000 to professional developers (with +1 year of experience) spread across Android and mobile web development tracks.

Prospective applicants can apply for the scholarship by 31st May 2022 here.

Successful applicants will get access to carefully curated content on Android apps development using Kotlin and Google Cloud preparing them for Associate engineer level certification.

They will also have access to a pan-African network of peer learning groups and community mentors to assist them on their journey.

According to the 2021 Africa Developer Report by Google and Accenture, opportunities for software developers in Africa are driven primarily by the booming startup ecosystem and the global demand for remote work.