Ngare is joining Google Cloud from Microsoft with over 15 years in experience in various business functions.

At Microsoft he served as the managing director of the Africa Development Centre in Kenya. Prior to that, he worked at Finserve Africa as part of Equity Group, where he served as managing director. He is passionate about working with customers and helping drive digital transformation.

Google Cloud hires Jack Ngare as new Technical Director, Office of the CTO Pulse Live Kenya

“Google Cloud’s Office of the CTO not only helps our customers create their future with technology, but also guides Google on what challenges the world’s enterprises are trying to solve.

“We are thrilled to have Jack join our growing team and bring his expertise to companies based in Kenya and around the world,” said Will Grannis, Chief Technology Officer.

Google Cloud’s Office of the CTO (OCTO) is a global team of senior technology experts and former enterprise CTOs whose mission is to foster collaborative innovation between Google Cloud and its largest, most strategic customers.

The team works hand-in-hand with customers to address complex business challenges and advise companies as they transform their business with technology..

OCTO brings a blend of experiences from both inside and outside of Google to balance their approach and helps customers understand and take advantage of the full breadth of innovation that Alphabet offers. By working closely with customers, OCTO also is able to spot and advise Google Cloud and Alphabet on emerging trends across industries, geographies and components of the cloud stack that our platforms and products must address.

“As Google Cloud builds its presence in Africa, I am honoured to join this growing team to better support local businesses.