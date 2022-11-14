HFM announces Eliud Kipchoge as its Kenya brand ambassador

Born November 5, 1984, Eliud Kipchoge is widely regarded as the world’s greatest marathon runner of all time.

Between 2014 and 2019 he won all 10 marathons he entered, including the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games marathons, and eight Marathon Majors in London, Chicago, and Berlin. Kipchoge holds the marathon world record, 2:01:09, set at the 2022 Berlin Marathon.

The company is truly honored to be joining forces with one of the most iconic athletes of all time and working to promote its commitment in making trading accessible to everyone around the globe.

The partnership is based on the core values a successful trader and a world-class athlete share: determination, persistence in pursuing goals, and the willingness to constantly develop and achieve the best results.

Pulse Live Kenya

An HFM spokesperson said: “Following the acquisition of our license by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya, our collaboration with Eliud Kipchoge is another dedicated effort to offer a superior trading environment to our valued traders.

"Eliud’s record-breaking achievements are inspiring, and we hope that through this partnership we will empower not just our traders but everyone in Kenya and around the globe to become the very best at what they do. We are truly excited to work with him as we bring HFM’s unparalleled offerings closer to the Kenyan market through superior customer service, cutting-edge platforms, and free educational resources,” the spokesman said.

Delighted with the offer and happy to be on board, Eliud Kipchoge added: “I can say I am proud to become HFM’s brand ambassador in Kenya. HFM is already well-known in the world of sports because of their official partnership with Paris Saint-Germain F.C. I really look forward to working with HFM, whose values are closely linked to the values we work with in training and performance.”