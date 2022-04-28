Hilton Hotel Nairobi will officially close in December, after 53 years

The hotel's spokesperson said the facility will be winding up operations in December, explaining that other challenges other than the pandemic have led to the decision.

“Following extensive discussions with the hotel ownership, Hilton Nairobi will close its doors for the last time on 31st December 2022 and cease operations, Covid-19 created unprecedented challenges for our industry. However, the decision to cease operations is not directly connected to the pandemic,” he told The Business Daily.

The management acknowledged the effects of the shutdown, among them retrenchment of employees but said the affected staff would be distributed in hotels in Nairobi under the Hilton brand.

“Unfortunately, the closure of the hotel will result in a retrenchment process. However, we will work with those impacted to help them find alternative employment,” the management stated.

Jomo Kenyatta opens Hilton Hotel Pulse Live Kenya

The hotel which was founded in 1969 and officially opened by President Jomo Kenyatta is among the luxury hotels which have ceased operations over the past two years due to effects of the Covid 19 pandemic among other factors.

Intercontinental Hotel, Laico Regency and Radisson Blu in Nairobi’s Upper Hill shut operations due to effects of the Covid 19 pandemic.

The government, which is a major shareholder in most of the luxury hotels, has also reduced funding into the hotels which has jeopardized the operations of the hotels.

The Hilton management thanked all its clients who have graced it for the past 50 years., adding that it was proud of the legacy the hotel has built in the hospitality industry.