How Google celebrated Kenya's 59 Jamhuri Day

Tech company Google was not left behind in celebrating the country’s 59 Jamhuri Day.
The company was represented by one of Google's executives at the Nyayo National Stadium
Google on its homepage published a Jamhuri day Doodle with an animated Kenyan flag which commemorated the freedom fighters who sacrificed and liberated the country from British colonialists.
The company began honouring people, events, anniversaries, and holidays with Doodles designed by one of its engineers in 1999.
Sharon Machira Google Kenya’s communications and Public affairs manager said the doodle is a good way of helping users celebrate important days.
“Doodles provide a way for Google to connect with its users by helping them celebrate important moments and national days,” Machira said.
At the celebration held at the Nyayo National Stadium Google was represented by Alex Okosi.
