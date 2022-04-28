INEOS Grenadier retail shop set to open in Nairobi [Photos]

The newly registered company, Wootton Automotive, was created to exclusively represent INEOS Automotive in Kenya.

With the grand opening of the facility still months away, an intensive INEOS training programme for the sales agents and workshop technicians is ongoing as the process of opening continues.

The manufacturer is most famous for the INEOS Grenadier 4x4 with the Nairobi shop propped up to be a sales and service point for the impressive off-road vehicle.

"We have worked tirelessly for over a year to find retail partners that share our enthusiasm and excitement for the Grenadier.

"They understand 4X4 users and their requirements and have a proven track record for exceptional customer service. Together with our regional partners, we look forward to providing Grenadier customers with the advice, guidance and support they need," Head of Region South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa Tim Abbott stated.

By the end of 2022 INEOS plans to have a network of 200 sales and service sites for the Grenadier spanning over 50 countries, including established dealer groups, 4X4 specialists and agricultural equipment dealers.

Prospective customers will be able to find their nearest Grenadier retailer via an interactive map on the Ineos Grenadier website.

The Automotive is yet to announce the retail price of the vehicles in Kenya but customers will be able to order from May.

INEOS Automotive Founder

In 2017, INEOS Chairman Jim Ratcliffe, a car enthusiast, and experienced adventurer identified a gap in the market for a stripped-back, utilitarian, hard-working 4x4 engineered for modern-day compliance and reliability.

INEOS Automotive Limited was formed and a senior team of automotive professionals was assembled to bring the vision to reality with a fresh perspective on 4x4 development and manufacturing.