INEOS Grenadier retail shop set to open in Nairobi [Photos]

Miriam Mwende

This will be the first retail outlet in Kenya and one of 160 locations in the world

INEOS Automotive nominates Wootton Automotive to operate retail sites in Kenya
UK vehicle manufacturer INEOS Automotive has settled on a Nairobi partner to operate its first retail sites in Kenya. They are among the first 160 locations to be confirmed in markets around the world.

The newly registered company, Wootton Automotive, was created to exclusively represent INEOS Automotive in Kenya.

With the grand opening of the facility still months away, an intensive INEOS training programme for the sales agents and workshop technicians is ongoing as the process of opening continues.

The manufacturer is most famous for the INEOS Grenadier 4x4 with the Nairobi shop propped up to be a sales and service point for the impressive off-road vehicle.

"We have worked tirelessly for over a year to find retail partners that share our enthusiasm and excitement for the Grenadier.

The INEOS Grenadier 4x4 during a field driving test
"They understand 4X4 users and their requirements and have a proven track record for exceptional customer service. Together with our regional partners, we look forward to providing Grenadier customers with the advice, guidance and support they need," Head of Region South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa Tim Abbott stated.

Inside INEOS Grenadier
By the end of 2022 INEOS plans to have a network of 200 sales and service sites for the Grenadier spanning over 50 countries, including established dealer groups, 4X4 specialists and agricultural equipment dealers.

INEOS Grenadier during a field test in Morocco
INEOS Grenadier during a field driving test in Morocco
Prospective customers will be able to find their nearest Grenadier retailer via an interactive map on the Ineos Grenadier website.

The Automotive is yet to announce the retail price of the vehicles in Kenya but customers will be able to order from May.

The INEOS Grenadier 4x4 during a field driving test
The INEOS Grenadier 4x4 during a field driving test
INEOS Grenadier during a field test in Hambuch, France
In 2017, INEOS Chairman Jim Ratcliffe, a car enthusiast, and experienced adventurer identified a gap in the market for a stripped-back, utilitarian, hard-working 4x4 engineered for modern-day compliance and reliability.

The INEOS Grenadier 4x4 during a field driving test
INEOS Automotive Limited was formed and a senior team of automotive professionals was assembled to bring the vision to reality with a fresh perspective on 4x4 development and manufacturing.

The INEOS Grenadier 4x4 during a field driving test
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

