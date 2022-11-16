RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  local

Joshua Oigara appointed Stanbic Bank East Africa CEO

Amos Robi

Joshua Oigara’s appointment is effective December 1

Joshua Oigara
Joshua Oigara

Former Kenya Commercial Bank KCB Chief Executive Officer CEO Joshua Oigara has been appointed the CEO of Stanbic Bank Kenya and South Sudan

Oigara who departed KCB in May 2022 after ten years will now lead Stanbic Bank which is part of Standard Bank Group.

Oigara will be replacing the current bank head Charles Mudiwa who is set to retire on December 31 and who has been with the bank for two decades.

"I am indeed humbled to have served at Standard Bank Group over the last 20 years, playing a pivotal role as a change agent. I am confident that the group will continue to scale new heights," Mudiwa said.

At Stanbic Bank Mudiwa has served in various capacities including Executive Director and Chief Executive in multiple markets including Zimbabwe, South Africa, Zambia and Malawi.

Out going Stanbic Bank Kenya CEO Charles Mudiwa
Out going Stanbic Bank Kenya CEO Charles Mudiwa

His successor Oigara holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master’s degree in Business Administration in Strategic Management and Investments from Edith Cowan University in Australia worked for Bamburi Cement where he was the company's Finance Director until 2011.

He was hired in KCB in 2011 as the Chief Financial Officer before he rose to replace Martin Oduor as the company’s chief executive.

At KCB Oigara was among executives who have led the same companies for more than 10 years.

Others that have held the helm of leadership for over a decade include DTB Group’s Nasim Devji and Co-operative Bank’s Gideon Muriuki who have both served for 20 years, Equity Group’s James Mwangi for 17 years and Crown Paints’ Rakesh Rao who has served for 16 years

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

