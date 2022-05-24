RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  local

Meet new KCB CEO Paul Russo

Authors:

Amos Robi

The appointment follows a competitively run selection process that kicked off in March 2022

New KCB CEO Paul Russo
New KCB CEO Paul Russo

The Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) has confirmed Paul Russo as the new group Chief Executive Officer following the exit of Joshua Oigara.

Recommended articles

Russo had served as Director at National Bank of Kenya (NBK) before it was acquired by KCB in 2019.

He transitioned into KCB’s Director of Regional Businesses and was appointed to lead the takeover of NBK which was on the verge of collapsing because of corruption and mismanagement.

Russo takes over the management of a group that has expanded beyond the Kenyan borders and currently boasts of over 26.8 million accounts and 4,900 employees in 222 branches. Kenya leads with 178 branches, 20 in South Sudan, Tanzania with 12, Uganda with 14, Rwanda with 11 and Burundi with one.

Paul Russo
Paul Russo Paul Russo Pulse Live Kenya

KCB group has said Oigara will be available for a period of time to oversee a smooth transition noting that Russo comes in with great experience and that he is the right man for the job.

“Paul Russo is the right person for the job and will take us to the next level in its growth ambitions to become the undisputed regional leader and drive much-needed business transformation for greater impact of economies and communities around us” KCB group Chairman Andrew Kairu said.

Kairu praised Oigara’s tenure noting that he has left a big legacy based on sustainable business practices.

New KCB CEO Paul Russo
New KCB CEO Paul Russo New KCB CEO Paul Russo Pulse Live Kenya

“Joshua has left a solid legacy for KCB across Africa & beyond that is dotted by transformation of millions of lives, enhanced financial inclusion across the region, digital banking innovations & has built a Group that is anchored on sustainable business practices" Kairu noted.

Russo whose term begins on May 25 has previously served in Barclays Bank now Absa, Unga Limited and audit group PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

PrideInn Hotels & Resorts adds Mara Azure to its growing hotel portfolio

Hasnain Noorani, OGW, MD, PrideInn Group at the launch of PrideInn Mara Camp

Meet new KCB CEO Paul Russo

New KCB CEO Paul Russo

USIU-Africa outlines growth plans as five year Strategic Plan is launched

USIU-Africa Interim Vice Chancellor Prof Freida Brown at a past event

EABL donates Sh100 million in celebration of 100 years

From left: Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes, EABL CEO Jane Karuku, Tourism CS Najib Balala and EABL Chairman Martin Oduor