Kenya Airways scoops 4 wins at the prestigious World Travel Awards

KQ was named Africa's Leading Airline 2022, Africa's Leading Airline Brand 2022, Africa's Leading Airline - Business Class 2022, and Africa's Leading Inflight Magazine 2022 (Msafiri).

The airline was named winner in the 4 categories at the Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2022 gala dinner held at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on October 15, 2022.

While receiving the accolades, KQ Group CEO & MD Allan Kilavuka appreciated the airline's customers as well as it's workers.

“Receiving these top accolades year on year, is a clear distinction and a remarkable success for the Kenya Airways team. Our approach is designed to provide guests with a highly personalised and bespoke service tailored to the guests’ individual preferences with an African touch. As Africa’s leading airline, we have consistently optimized our operations and that determination has been clearly recognized by our customers and we are honored to be recognised,” he stated.

KQ Business Class wins WTA title for 10th consecutive year

This is the 4th time KQ has been named Africa’s Leading Airline (’22,’21,’17,’16), the 10th consecutive year it has received the award for Africa's Leading Airline - Business Class 2022 (‘22- ‘13) and the 2nd time it has been named Africa's Leading Airline Brand. (’22,’20).

It is the first time KQ has won Africa's Leading Inflight Magazine 2022 (Msafiri). The win comes after KQ reintroduced physical copies of Msafiri inflight magazine onboard its aircraft after a two-year hiatus as a result of health and safety protocols due to the COVID Pandemic.

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, said: “As we grow to the Africa we want, the travel industry strives to cut through the clutter and constantly redefine how we engage with our consumers in our dynamic landscape. Whilst these awards celebrate Africa’s travel brands, for us these awards celebrate hard work, resilience, collaboration, and passion across our continent.”

The World Travel Awards™ was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries and is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.