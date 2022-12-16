DP Gachagua flags off historic flight from Mombasa to Dubai [Photos]

The inaugural flight was flagged off by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who was also accompanied by Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen, Tourism CS Peninah Malonza, Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sharrif Nassir among other leaders.

He said the launch of direct flights from Mombasa to Dubai was key in facilitating the movement of passengers and goods from the Kenyan coast to the United Arab Emirates.

Pulse Live Kenya

He added that the flights would sustain millions of jobs in the tourism sector by connecting the Kenyan Coast to the Middle East directly.

“The travel time is effectively reduced, making Kenya the most attractive destination for the Middle East tourists,” Rigathi noted.

Kenya Airways will operate a Boeing 737-800 four times a week; Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

A return flight ticket will cost Sh37,925 for a limited period.

“The introduction of this route is in response to demand from the market and is expected to boost the Kenyan coastal region tourism industry through direct access to and from the Middle East,” KQ explained in a statement.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Launching this route is part of our network expansion strategy and our commitment towards supporting the recovery of Kenya's tourism and hospitality industry,” the airline’s Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Julius Thairu added.

CS Murkomen said the historic achievement symbolizes Kenya’s formidable position as an aviation hub and the immense potential of the airline.

“We acknowledge the key role the aviation industry plays in the growth of our economy and the tourism sector, accounting for 4.6 per cent of Kenya’s GDP.

“As a ministry, we are keen to rally all stakeholders towards unlocking this immense potential and increasing its contribution to the GDP,” the Cabinet Secretary expressed.

Pulse Live Kenya