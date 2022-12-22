ADVERTISEMENT
Kenya Bitget VIP Convene: Exposing the community to the Bitget Ecosystem

#FeatureByBitget - World’s largest copy trading platform convened her partners in Kenya

Bitget partners converge at the recently concluded Kenya BVC event.
On Friday, the 16th of December 2022, leading Cryptocurrency Exchange, Bitget in Africa, held its first-ever offline meeting in Kenya with the theme, Bitget VIP Convene, at Nairobi Garage, the Promenade. The Bitget VIP Convene (BVC) was an opportunity for potential and existing partners of Bitget, called Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), and the Bitget team to network and discuss areas of mutual benefit. The key areas of focus at the event included; brand, policy, P2P, safety, operation training, on-site lottery and other activities

Speaking at the event, one of Bitget Africa’s Business Development Managers, Nicholas Agyemang, told special guests about Bitget’s intention to work with all African KOLs in the crypto space based on their strengths. He said KOLs capable of bringing in trading volumes would be collaborated with, while KOLs whose strengths lie in Content creation will also be partnered with.

Nicholas also spoke about Bitget’s most prominent selling feature, The One-Click Copy Trade. “Through Bitget”, he said, “We would love to introduce the benefits of the copy trading feature to the Kenya Market. Through copy trading, beginners can earn profits with little knowledge, and expert traders can also earn up to 10% commission from the traders that follow and copy them.

Product innovation is a guiding principle at Bitget, proven most meaningfully through her flagship product, One-Click Copy Trade. Since its launch in May 2020, One-Click Copy Trade has broken the mold of trading patterns in the crypto market, bridging the gap between traders from all corners of the world, in addition to elite traders and their fans. To date, Bitget’s One-Click Copy Trade has amassed over 80,000 professional traders with approximately 1.1 million followers. Moreover, copy-traders on the platform have earned over $1 billion in total income, while followers have collectively made over $1.56 billion.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget
Before this event, the Managing Director of Bitget, Gracy Chen had responded to some questions from partners at the Lagos Bitget VIP Convent in Nigeria on Bitget’s plans for Africa as a continent;

"Bitget has a long-term development plan in Africa, and we plan to gradually expand our business to more countries, such as Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana and Kenya. Currently, we are collaborating with more than 500 KOLs. In terms of the Bitget futures, such as copy trading, we will look for and cultivate professional traders in Africa.

We have set up a variety of cooperation methods to help African KOLs to be our partners

1.KOLs with a community: this is suitable for KOLs with more fans. They can enjoy the rewards of recommending users to download Bitget App and register on our platform. Meanwhile, they can receive rebates of transaction fees.

2.Professional futures trading KOLs: we hope that professional futures traders can join us. BITGET's copy trading will help KOL share their trading strategies with users worldwide to help more people achieve wealth growth.

3.Well-known KOLs: if you already have your own entrepreneurial project or NFT project, we can communicate with you for a further collaboration plan

4.Cryptocurrency and education schools: we would like to try our best to help more people learn and have a master of cryptocurrency

Bitget has been making different efforts to assure users and rebuild confidence. Recently, the leading crypto derivatives exchange;

Bitget will keep building a trustworthy and safe trading environment for users and working hard to cultivate the crypto world.

About Bitget

Bitget, established in 2018, is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange with innovative products and social trading services as its key features, currently serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries around the world.

The exchange is committed to providing one-stop and secure trading solutions to users and aims to increase crypto adoption by collaborations with creditable partners, including Argentinian legendary footballer Lionel Messi, Italian leading football team Juventus, PGL Major’s official esports crypto partner, and the leading esports organization Team Spirit.

For media queries, please contact:

harrison.o@bitget.com

To learn more about Bitget, please visit https://www.bitget.com.

