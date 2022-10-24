KQ pilot Koki Mutungi inducted into the Aviators Africa Hall of Fame

While sharing the good news and the new achievement, the first African female Dreamliner Captain expressed her heartfelt honor and humility for the recognition in the event that recognizes African aviation stakeholders.

"I am extremely honored and humbled to be inducted into the Aviators Africa Hall of Fame. After working in the aviation industry for over 25 years, I am earnestly grateful for this recognition," she said.

Koki has been in the aviation industry for more than 25 years.

The theme of the year’s conference was the Sustainability of African Aviation, which sought to promote the development and sustainability of African Aviation and its allied stakeholders.

Koki was not the only Kenyan to be honored in the event, KQ's Head of Network Planning, Martin Gitonga also was awarded the coveted Sustainability award, representing the only two Kenyans feted at the award ceremony.

Their employer, Kenya Airways was also proud of the two and celebrated them for their commitment to their exemplary work in making KQ the pride of Africa. Taking to social media, Kenya Airways said,

"Congratulations Captain Irene Koki Mutungi and Martin Gitonga, KQ Head of Network Planning for the wins during the Aviator Africa Conference and Tower Awards held in Johannesburg, South Africa. Captain Koki was inducted into the Hall of Fame while Martin won the Sustainability Award. The Pride of Africa is proud to have you as part of the team and is grateful to the Awards for recognizing your incredible contribution to the aviation of Africa," read the statement.

Koki has been involved in becoming 'first' in many instances in the aviation industry both in Kenya and in Africa, she made history by becoming the first female on the African continent to be certified as a Captain of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Koki was hired as the national carrier, KQ's first female pilot in 1995, and went on to serve as the only female pilot for six years, she also became the first African woman to command a commercial aircraft, the Boeing 737 in 2004.

in September 2014, she was the designated Captain on the Nairobi to Paris route on the B787.

She also in 2018, commanded KQ's non-stop maiden flight to New York, USA, a flight on which former President Uhuru Kenyatta was on board.

The Aviators Africa Award also known as the Tower Awards was initiated to celebrate excellence and sustainability in African Aviation.