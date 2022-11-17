New acting CEO takes over at the Kenya Tourism Board

Chirchir replaces the outgoing CEO Dr Betty Radier who has completed serving her full term of six years at the helm of the marketing agency.

While announcing the changes, KTB chairperson Ms Joanne Mwangi-Yelbert termed Radier’s tenure a successful one having seen through a strong destination brand with global recognition.

“Her six years in office has helped positively profile the destination globally and I strongly believe that the incoming acting CEO will build on this to take the destination to the next level,” said the chairperson.

Dr Radier who has served for a two-year term of six years since the year 2016 lauded the industry for resilience, innovative and proactive measures to minimise the impact of the covid-19 pandemic that had threatened to erode gains in the tourism business.

She has in the period overseen key programs including the evaluation and listing of the Magical Kenya Signature Experience (MKSE), leveraging partnerships as well upscaling the use of digital marketing.

“I am happy that the strategies we have put in place together with the ministry of tourism and the private sector to grow tourism numbers are yielding fruits with increase in number of domestic bed nights occupancy and international arrivals, we particularly applaud the domestic market for their support,” said Radier.

Chirchir, who has been serving as the Digital Marketing Manager, has extensive knowledge of destination marketing spanning over 20 years and has championed marketing programes in Kenya’s tourist key source markets of Europe, Emerging, Africa and the US.

He holds a Master's Degree in Hotel and Tourism Management, Bachelor of Commerce in marketing and a postgraduate Diploma in digital marketing. He has been key in KTB’s navigation of the board’s digital programs accelerated by the pandemic.