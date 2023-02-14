ADVERTISEMENT
Larry, Sakaja & Omanyala named among 100 most influential young Africans [Full List]

Lynet Okumu

The list includes 100 individuals from 25 African countries, with Nigeria having the largest representation at 31, followed by Kenya at 11.

Larry Madowo, Johnson Sakaja and Ferdinand Omanyala

According to a list released by the Africa Youth Awards in collaboration with Advance Media on February 13, 2023, some of the most influential young Kenyans in Africa include Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, media personality Larry Madowo, founder of Sports Warriors Anita Sonia and athlete Ferdinand Omanyala.

The list includes 100 personalities from 25 different African countries, with Nigeria having the highest number at 25.

Kenya follows closely with 11 people, while Ghana and South Africa registered ten and five individuals, respectively. Seven personalities, including award-winning singer Zuchu, represented Tanzania on the list.

100 most influential young Africans 2022 by Avance Media

READ: 19 MPs with the most political influence in Kenya

The list consists of 43 female and 57 male representatives from 25 African countries.

Other Kenyans who made it to the list include Angella Okutoyi, Caren Wakoli, Charlot Magayi, Amandla Ooko-Ombaka, Elizabeth Wanjiru Wathuti, Nelly Cheboi, Mohamed Adow.

  1. Abubakar Nur Khalil || CEO, Recursive Capital
  2. Achraf Hakimi || Footballer, PSG
  3. Ama Qamata || Actress
  4. Amanda Dlamini || Football Analyst
  5. Amandla Ooko-Ombaka || Partner, McKinsey & Company
  6. Amina Priscille Longoh || Minister of Women and the Protection of Early Childhood, Chad
  7. Angella Okutoyi || Tennis Player
  8. Anita Soina || Founder, Spice Warriors
  9. Anna Ekeledo || Executive Director, Afrilabs
  10. Asake || Musician
  11. Asisat Oshoala || Footballer, FC Barcelona Femení
  12. Aya Chebbi || Founder, Nala Feminist Collective
  13. Barbara Gonzalez || CEO, Simba Sports Club
  14. Benjamin Fernandes || CEO, Nala Money
  15. Black Sherif || Musician
  16. Bogolo Joy Kenewendo || Special Advisor & Africa Director, Climate Champion
  17. Burna Boy || Musician
  18. Canary Mugume || Journalist, NBS Television
  19. Caren Wakoli || Executive Director, Emerging Leaders Foundation
  20. Charlot Magayi || CEO, Mukuru Stoves 
  21. Chido Cleo Mpemba || Youth Envoy, African Union
  22. Chude Jideonwo || Host, WithChude
  23. CkAY || Musician
  24. Daniel U. Anthony (True Crime Daniel) || YouTuber
  25. Davido || Musician
  26. Debo Adedayo || Comedian & Activist
  27. Edith Yah Brou || Blogger & Influencer
  28. Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa || CEO, Akello
  29. Elizabeth Wanjiru Wathuti || Executive Director, Green Generation Initiative
  30. Elvis Agyemang (Rev) || Pastor & Host, Alpha Hour
  31. Emilia Nghikembua || CEO, Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia 
  32. Emma Inamutila Theofelus || Deputy Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, Namibia
  33. Faith Keza || CEO, Irembo Ltd
  34. Farida Bemba Nabourema || Activist & Founder, Africa Bitcoin Conference
  35. Ferdinand Omanyala || Athlete
  36. Fireboy DML || Musician
  37. Francis Zavier Ngannou || Martial Artist
  38. Hakim Ziyech || Footballer, Chelsea FC
  39. Ham Serunjogi || CEO, Chipper Cash
  40. Ife Durosinmi-Etti || CEO, Herconomy
  41. Ilwad Elman ||
  42. Ini Dima-Okojie || Actress
  43. Isima Odeh || Founder, Africa Facts Zone
  44. Issam Chleuh || Regional Manager (West & Central Africa), United Nations Capital Development Fund
  45. Jenovive Chinyere || CEO, Pacific Corporation
  46. Johnson Sakaja || Governor, Nairobi
  47. Jokate Mwegelo || District Commissioner for Temeke, Tanzania
  48. Joshua Amponsem || Founder, Green Africa Youth Organization
  49. Kalidou Koulibaly || Footballer, Chelsea FC
  50. Khaby Lame || Social Media Influencer
  51. Khadija Mohamed Elbedweihy || CEO, PraxiLabs
  52. Kili Paul || Digital Content Creator
  53. Kizz Daniel || Musician
  54. Kojo Soboh || CEO, EMY Africa
  55. Kwame A.A. Opoku || CEO, Reset Global People
  56. Larry Madowo || On-air Personality, CNN
  57. Mbosso || Musician
  58. Michael Kwesi Ofori || CEO, Investor Hub Africa
  59. Mihlali Ndamase || Influencer
  60. Millard Ayo || Journalist
  61. Mohamed Adow || Founder, PowerShift Africa
  62. Mohamed Salah || Footballer, Liverpool FC
  63. Mohammed Kudus || Footballer, Ajax FC
  64. Moses Bliss || Musician
  65. Moussa Kondo || Country Director, Sahel Institute
  66. Mr Eazi || Musician
  67. Muhammed Lamin Saidykhan || Head of Building Power, Climate Action Network International
  68. Nancy Isime || Actress
  69. Ncuti Gatwa || Actor
  70. Nelly Cheboi || CEO, TechLit Africa
  71. Odunayo Eweniyi || Co-Founder, PiggyVest
  72. Olubanjo Olugbenga || CEO, Reeddi
  73. Omah Lay || Musician
  74. Osas Ighodaro || Actress
  75. Patience Masua || Member of Parliament, Namibia
  76. Peace Hyde || Journalist, Forbes Africa
  77. Rachel Sibande (Dr.) || CEO, mHub
  78. Rema || Musician
  79. Sadio Mane || Footballer, Bayern Munich
  80. Samson Itodo || Founder, YIAGA Africa
  81. Sarah Abdelbaky || Journalist
  82. Satta Sheriff || Activist
  83. Sheilah C Gashumba || Journalist, NBS Television
  84. Shinez Chalabi || Head of startups & VCs in the Middle East and Africa, Google
  85. Stonebwoy || Musician
  86. Tay Grin || Musician
  87. Tayo Aina || YouTuber
  88. Tems || Musician
  89. Tesi Rusagara || Managing Director, Kigali Innovation City
  90. Theo Baloyi || CEO, Bathu
  91. Thuso Mbedu || Actress
  92. Tino Waked || Regional General Manager, Uber MEA
  93. Tunde Ednut || Online Influencer
  94. Vanessa Nakate || Founder, Riseup Movement Africa
  95. Vincent Aboubakar || Footballer, Beşiktaş
  96. Wemimo Abbey || Co-CEO, Esusu
  97. William Last KRM || Comedian
  98. Wizkid || Musician
  99. Wode Maya || YouTuber
  100. Zuchu || Musician
Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle & health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

