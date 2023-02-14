Larry, Sakaja & Omanyala named among 100 most influential young Africans [Full List]

According to a list released by the Africa Youth Awards in collaboration with Advance Media on February 13, 2023, some of the most influential young Kenyans in Africa include Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, media personality Larry Madowo, founder of Sports Warriors Anita Sonia and athlete Ferdinand Omanyala.
The list includes 100 individuals from 25 African countries, with Nigeria having the largest representation at 31, followed by Kenya at 11.
The list includes 100 personalities from 25 different African countries, with Nigeria having the highest number at 25.
Kenya follows closely with 11 people, while Ghana and South Africa registered ten and five individuals, respectively. Seven personalities, including award-winning singer Zuchu, represented Tanzania on the list.
The list consists of 43 female and 57 male representatives from 25 African countries.
Other Kenyans who made it to the list include Angella Okutoyi, Caren Wakoli, Charlot Magayi, Amandla Ooko-Ombaka, Elizabeth Wanjiru Wathuti, Nelly Cheboi, Mohamed Adow.
Full list of 100 most influential young Africans
- Abubakar Nur Khalil || CEO, Recursive Capital
- Achraf Hakimi || Footballer, PSG
- Ama Qamata || Actress
- Amanda Dlamini || Football Analyst
- Amandla Ooko-Ombaka || Partner, McKinsey & Company
- Amina Priscille Longoh || Minister of Women and the Protection of Early Childhood, Chad
- Angella Okutoyi || Tennis Player
- Anita Soina || Founder, Spice Warriors
- Anna Ekeledo || Executive Director, Afrilabs
- Asake || Musician
- Asisat Oshoala || Footballer, FC Barcelona Femení
- Aya Chebbi || Founder, Nala Feminist Collective
- Barbara Gonzalez || CEO, Simba Sports Club
- Benjamin Fernandes || CEO, Nala Money
- Black Sherif || Musician
- Bogolo Joy Kenewendo || Special Advisor & Africa Director, Climate Champion
- Burna Boy || Musician
- Canary Mugume || Journalist, NBS Television
- Caren Wakoli || Executive Director, Emerging Leaders Foundation
- Charlot Magayi || CEO, Mukuru Stoves
- Chido Cleo Mpemba || Youth Envoy, African Union
- Chude Jideonwo || Host, WithChude
- CkAY || Musician
- Daniel U. Anthony (True Crime Daniel) || YouTuber
- Davido || Musician
- Debo Adedayo || Comedian & Activist
- Edith Yah Brou || Blogger & Influencer
- Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa || CEO, Akello
- Elizabeth Wanjiru Wathuti || Executive Director, Green Generation Initiative
- Elvis Agyemang (Rev) || Pastor & Host, Alpha Hour
- Emilia Nghikembua || CEO, Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia
- Emma Inamutila Theofelus || Deputy Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, Namibia
- Faith Keza || CEO, Irembo Ltd
- Farida Bemba Nabourema || Activist & Founder, Africa Bitcoin Conference
- Ferdinand Omanyala || Athlete
- Fireboy DML || Musician
- Francis Zavier Ngannou || Martial Artist
- Hakim Ziyech || Footballer, Chelsea FC
- Ham Serunjogi || CEO, Chipper Cash
- Ife Durosinmi-Etti || CEO, Herconomy
- Ilwad Elman ||
- Ini Dima-Okojie || Actress
- Isima Odeh || Founder, Africa Facts Zone
- Issam Chleuh || Regional Manager (West & Central Africa), United Nations Capital Development Fund
- Jenovive Chinyere || CEO, Pacific Corporation
- Johnson Sakaja || Governor, Nairobi
- Jokate Mwegelo || District Commissioner for Temeke, Tanzania
- Joshua Amponsem || Founder, Green Africa Youth Organization
- Kalidou Koulibaly || Footballer, Chelsea FC
- Khaby Lame || Social Media Influencer
- Khadija Mohamed Elbedweihy || CEO, PraxiLabs
- Kili Paul || Digital Content Creator
- Kizz Daniel || Musician
- Kojo Soboh || CEO, EMY Africa
- Kwame A.A. Opoku || CEO, Reset Global People
- Larry Madowo || On-air Personality, CNN
- Mbosso || Musician
- Michael Kwesi Ofori || CEO, Investor Hub Africa
- Mihlali Ndamase || Influencer
- Millard Ayo || Journalist
- Mohamed Adow || Founder, PowerShift Africa
- Mohamed Salah || Footballer, Liverpool FC
- Mohammed Kudus || Footballer, Ajax FC
- Moses Bliss || Musician
- Moussa Kondo || Country Director, Sahel Institute
- Mr Eazi || Musician
- Muhammed Lamin Saidykhan || Head of Building Power, Climate Action Network International
- Nancy Isime || Actress
- Ncuti Gatwa || Actor
- Nelly Cheboi || CEO, TechLit Africa
- Odunayo Eweniyi || Co-Founder, PiggyVest
- Olubanjo Olugbenga || CEO, Reeddi
- Omah Lay || Musician
- Osas Ighodaro || Actress
- Patience Masua || Member of Parliament, Namibia
- Peace Hyde || Journalist, Forbes Africa
- Rachel Sibande (Dr.) || CEO, mHub
- Rema || Musician
- Sadio Mane || Footballer, Bayern Munich
- Samson Itodo || Founder, YIAGA Africa
- Sarah Abdelbaky || Journalist
- Satta Sheriff || Activist
- Sheilah C Gashumba || Journalist, NBS Television
- Shinez Chalabi || Head of startups & VCs in the Middle East and Africa, Google
- Stonebwoy || Musician
- Tay Grin || Musician
- Tayo Aina || YouTuber
- Tems || Musician
- Tesi Rusagara || Managing Director, Kigali Innovation City
- Theo Baloyi || CEO, Bathu
- Thuso Mbedu || Actress
- Tino Waked || Regional General Manager, Uber MEA
- Tunde Ednut || Online Influencer
- Vanessa Nakate || Founder, Riseup Movement Africa
- Vincent Aboubakar || Footballer, Beşiktaş
- Wemimo Abbey || Co-CEO, Esusu
- William Last KRM || Comedian
- Wizkid || Musician
- Wode Maya || YouTuber
- Zuchu || Musician
