Kenya signs 7 key agreements with Sierra Leone [List]

Denis Mwangi

President Julius Maada Bio thanked President Kenyatta for the opportunity

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his visiting Sierra Leonean counterpart President Julius Maada Bio led bilateral talks at State House on Monday, May 30, 2022
President Uhuru Kenyatta and his visiting Sierra Leonean counterpart President Julius Maada Bio led bilateral talks at State House on Monday, May 30, 2022

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his visiting Sierra Leonean counterpart, President Julius Maada Bio led bilateral talks at State House on Monday.

President Kenyatta welcomed and thanked President Bio for being a guest speaker at the United Nations Peacekeepers Day and for celebrating Kenya’s independence day as a special guest.

The visiting head of state will be the chief guest during this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations set for Wednesday, June 1 at the Uhuru Gardens.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his visiting Sierra Leonean counterpart President Julius Maada Bio led bilateral talks at State House on Monday, May 30, 2022
President Uhuru Kenyatta and his visiting Sierra Leonean counterpart President Julius Maada Bio led bilateral talks at State House on Monday, May 30, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

He further noted that the relationship between the two countries should be harnessed and utilised to improve trade and investments.

Your Excellency, let me use this opportunity to thank you and welcome you and your delegation to Kenya. Do have a pleasant stay,” President Kenyatta concluded.

In his response, President Bio thanked Kenyatta, for the warm reception and hospitality accorded him and his delegation.

He added that the cordial relations between the two countries had existed since the days of the late former President Jomo Kenyatta.

President Bio further commended Kenya for its role in the peace process in Sierra Leone.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his visiting Sierra Leonean counterpart President Julius Maada Bio led bilateral talks at State House on Monday, May 30, 2022
President Uhuru Kenyatta and his visiting Sierra Leonean counterpart President Julius Maada Bio led bilateral talks at State House on Monday, May 30, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The visiting head of state also appreciated Uhuru for the opportunity to discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues with him.

President Kenyatta was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Dr Fred Matiang'i (Interior), Amb Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs), Amb Amina Mohamed (Sports), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Prof Margaret Kobia (Public Service), and Betty Maina (Trade).

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his visiting Sierra Leonean counterpart President Julius Maada Bio led bilateral talks at State House on Monday, May 30, 2022
President Uhuru Kenyatta and his visiting Sierra Leonean counterpart President Julius Maada Bio led bilateral talks at State House on Monday, May 30, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta and his visiting Sierra Leonean counterpart President Julius Maada Bio led bilateral talks at State House on Monday, May 30, 2022
President Uhuru Kenyatta and his visiting Sierra Leonean counterpart President Julius Maada Bio led bilateral talks at State House on Monday, May 30, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta and his visiting Sierra Leonean counterpart President Julius Maada Bio led bilateral talks at State House on Monday, May 30, 2022
President Uhuru Kenyatta and his visiting Sierra Leonean counterpart President Julius Maada Bio led bilateral talks at State House on Monday, May 30, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

During the meeting, the two countries signed seven agreements;

  1. Agreement on the Establishment of a Joint Commission for Cooperation;
  2. Memorandum of Understanding on Political and Diplomatic Consultations;
  3. Memorandum of Understanding on Trade and Investment;
  4. Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Wildlife Tourism;
  5. Memorandum of Understanding on Gender Equality and Women Empowerment;
  6. Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Culture and Arts; and,
  7. Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Youth Affairs.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his visiting Sierra Leonean counterpart President Julius Maada Bio led bilateral talks at State House on Monday, May 30, 2022