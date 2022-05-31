Kenya signs 7 key agreements with Sierra Leone [List]

President Kenyatta welcomed and thanked President Bio for being a guest speaker at the United Nations Peacekeepers Day and for celebrating Kenya’s independence day as a special guest.

The visiting head of state will be the chief guest during this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations set for Wednesday, June 1 at the Uhuru Gardens.

He further noted that the relationship between the two countries should be harnessed and utilised to improve trade and investments.

“Your Excellency, let me use this opportunity to thank you and welcome you and your delegation to Kenya. Do have a pleasant stay,” President Kenyatta concluded.

In his response, President Bio thanked Kenyatta, for the warm reception and hospitality accorded him and his delegation.

He added that the cordial relations between the two countries had existed since the days of the late former President Jomo Kenyatta.

President Bio further commended Kenya for its role in the peace process in Sierra Leone.

The visiting head of state also appreciated Uhuru for the opportunity to discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues with him.

President Kenyatta was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Dr Fred Matiang'i (Interior), Amb Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs), Amb Amina Mohamed (Sports), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Prof Margaret Kobia (Public Service), and Betty Maina (Trade).

During the meeting, the two countries signed seven agreements;