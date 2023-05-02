The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  local

Meet new Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror who has multiple degrees

Denis Mwangi

Newly appointed Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror has worked in the telco, tax, IT, energy, and engineering sectors among many others

Kenya Power CEO Dr. (Eng.) Joseph Siror
Kenya Power CEO Dr. (Eng.) Joseph Siror

Kenya Power Board of Directors has appointed Dr. (Eng.) Joseph Siror as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Office of the Company.

Recommended articles

Dr. Siror assumes the position previously held by Eng. Geoffrey Muli since May 2022.

Prior to his his appointment, Dr. Siror was the General Manager in charge of Technical Services.

A Kenya Power worker on site
A Kenya Power worker on site Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

(System Operations and Power Management) at the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO).

He has experience spanning over 30 years in diverse business portfolios, ranging from telecommunications; income tax and customs; manufacturing, information communication, and technology and energy transmission.

Dr. Siror holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Engineering from Shanghai Jiaotong University (China) majoring in Radio Frequency Identification (RFID, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree and a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Nairobi.

He also holds a bachelor's degree in law from the University of London, a pre-Kenya School of Law certificate from Riaral University and a Postgraduate Certificate in Applied Radiation Protection from the University of Nairobi.

ADVERTISEMENT

He previously worked as a Director of Science, Technology Innovation and Communication at the National Economic and Social Council (NESC).

He has also served as a Senior Assistant Commissioner at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA); the Kenya Posts and Telecommunications Corporation and at Firestone, East Africa Limited as an Executive Engineer and Senior Systems Analyst respectively.

Dr. Siror is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and a licensed Professional Electrical Engineer with the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK).

He is also a Corporate Member of the Institute of Engineers in Kenya (IEK).

According to the board, Dr. Siror brings a wealth of experience, expertise, integrity and energy to the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

"His time in the public sector as well as his training and knowledge will help provide Kenya Power with a fresh start and build on the past success to deliver an exciting new strategic direction for the Company.

"Dr. Siror is highly qualified and well respected in his field and the Board looks forward to working with him in meeting the company's corporate goals," said chairperson Joy Brenda Masinde.

Kenya Power chairperson Joy Brenda Masinde
Kenya Power chairperson Joy Brenda Masinde Kenya Power chairperson Joy Brenda Masinde Pulse Live Kenya

The Board also recognized and appreciated the services of both Eng. Muli and Eng. Rosemary Oduor, who served in an acting capacity from April 2021 to May 2022 and remain key to the Company's transition strategy.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tax dispute hampers Uganda's gold industry, resulting in a revenue loss of $160 million

Tax dispute hampers Uganda's gold industry, resulting in a revenue loss of $160 million

Meet new Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror who has multiple degrees

Meet new Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror who has multiple degrees

4 best ways to protect your mobile screen from breaking

4 best ways to protect your mobile screen from breaking

The Tanzanian president revives annual salary increments after seven-year hiatus

The Tanzanian president revives annual salary increments after seven-year hiatus

Top 10 youngest presidents in Africa in 2023

Top 10 youngest presidents in Africa in 2023

Dangote Cement records first sale decline in 5 years

Dangote Cement records first sale decline in 5 years

Uganda’s labor market is seemingly becoming rife with labor law violations

Uganda’s labor market is seemingly becoming rife with labor law violations

Africa’s infrastructure investment rebounds amidst challenges

Africa’s infrastructure investment rebounds amidst challenges

A brave Zambian took on a UK conglomerate and won, see details

A brave Zambian took on a UK conglomerate and won, see details

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Phone and charger

5 habits to prolong the lifespan of your phone's battery

Car leaking oil

Most common causes & prevention of oil leaks in cars

Feature

How to find a reputable forex broker

Phone screen locked- What to do if your phone gets stolen

What to do if your phone gets stolen