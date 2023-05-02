Meet new Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror who has multiple degrees

Dr. Siror assumes the position previously held by Eng. Geoffrey Muli since May 2022.

Prior to his his appointment, Dr. Siror was the General Manager in charge of Technical Services.

(System Operations and Power Management) at the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO).

He has experience spanning over 30 years in diverse business portfolios, ranging from telecommunications; income tax and customs; manufacturing, information communication, and technology and energy transmission.

Multiple degrees

Dr. Siror holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Engineering from Shanghai Jiaotong University (China) majoring in Radio Frequency Identification (RFID, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree and a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Nairobi.

He also holds a bachelor's degree in law from the University of London, a pre-Kenya School of Law certificate from Riaral University and a Postgraduate Certificate in Applied Radiation Protection from the University of Nairobi.

He previously worked as a Director of Science, Technology Innovation and Communication at the National Economic and Social Council (NESC).

He has also served as a Senior Assistant Commissioner at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA); the Kenya Posts and Telecommunications Corporation and at Firestone, East Africa Limited as an Executive Engineer and Senior Systems Analyst respectively.

Dr. Siror is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and a licensed Professional Electrical Engineer with the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK).

He is also a Corporate Member of the Institute of Engineers in Kenya (IEK).

According to the board, Dr. Siror brings a wealth of experience, expertise, integrity and energy to the company.

"His time in the public sector as well as his training and knowledge will help provide Kenya Power with a fresh start and build on the past success to deliver an exciting new strategic direction for the Company.

"Dr. Siror is highly qualified and well respected in his field and the Board looks forward to working with him in meeting the company's corporate goals," said chairperson Joy Brenda Masinde.

