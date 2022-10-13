MEST Africa Challenge 2022: Here are the shortlisted startups going into the regional competition stage

The Next Stage of the Competition

MEST has shared some key updates on the MEST Africa Challenge and the upcoming regional competitions.

The regional competition stage will see the shortlisted startups placed into 4 main pitching groups that will participate in virtual pitch competitions scheduled to take place between October 10 and October 13, 2022. Each pitch competition will be adjudicated by a panel of expert judges from around the continent.

From the regional pitch stage, 10 finalists will be selected for the next stage, which will consist of individual interviews with the company founders. Following the interview stage, 5 startups will be selected, one from each market, to come to Ghana for the Final Pitch Competition and Demo Day.

“MAC has been an absolute thrill and we aren't even at the finals yet! From planning, to launching the actual competition, combing through 100’s of applications, the entire journey to select our top 36 startups to move forward to regional finals has been an exciting learning curve.

"Moving forward from last year’s fully virtual competition, I am impressed by the planning team’s creative approach in merging both virtual and in-person pitch styles to widen our audience and deliver the best overall experience for our partners and contestants alike,” Director of Portfolio at MEST Africa Melissa Nsiah said, speaking on the selection process and changes to the regional competitions.

STARTUP SECTOR COUNTRY Digistore Fintech Ghana Wala Digital Health Health Tech Ghana Swoove Inc Logistics Tech Ghana AppCycling Ghana LTD E-Waste Management & Recycling Ghana Utopia Technologies Technology Ghana GAPhealth Technologies Ltd. Health tech Ghana Synatech Africa Software as a Service Kenya Nutritech Solutions Health care Kenya Afriagrimark Enterprise Limited AgriTech Kenya MOBI-REMIT SOLUTIONS LIMITED Financial Technology Kenya EASYHOUSE AFRICA Proptech/Fintech/Edtech Kenya mSwali Mobile gaming Kenya Hisa Inc Fintech Kenya ZEDA BROTHERS LTD (Parent Company)/ Helene ERP/Accounting Nigeria Mytherapist.ng Mental Health Services Mental Health / Wellness Nigeria Angel's Radar Financial Services Nigeria Fostaco Agriculture Nigeria Bridge Merchant Enterprise Agritech Nigeria AWI Agricultural Venture Agri-Tech Nigeria Sanwo Technologies Limited TrustTech Nigeria ROYALTI DIGITAL MUSIC SOLUTIONS LIMITED Media & Entertainment Nigeria Niteon LLC Marketplace, Procurement, Logistics, web 3.0 Nigeria MyFoodAngels AgricTech/FoodTEch Nigeria Goods and Services 360 Ltd Clean Cooking Nigeria Sproutly Inc. Fintech/ Edtech Nigeria KaCyber Technologies ICT (Transport Tech) Senegal Kweli SAS / Kweli Inc B2B Marketplace Senegal INSURIS INSURTECH Sénégal Sodishop E-commerce/ elogistique Senegal PROXALYS Retail/Ecommerce Senegal SENDRA (Sénégalaise de Déconstruction et de Recyclage Automobile) CleanTech Senegal Dots for Inc. Telecommunication and information technology in African rural areas Senegal Zimi Charge (Pty) Ltd E-Mobility South Africa Dove Air Inc Healthcare South Africa Thumel Technologies Logistic South Africa Desert Green Africa Agri Investments Agritech South Africa

Key benefits of the program:

Funding of up to $50,000 for the winning startup Perk prizes from MEST’s Strategic Partners Global visibility Opportunity to build your networks Professional coaching Mentorship from experts Opportunity to join the global MEST Community for lifetime benefits