Olympic High School emerges third in continental competition

The six students representing the school, finished behind Nigerian students from Igbobi College who emerged winners and runners-up from St Peters school in Uganda.

The Olympic High School team comprised of Vincent Mutua, Braxton Lumbasi, Joshua Mwilwatsi, Larryson Muthama, Linah Mideva, and Martin Ochola.

The six meticulously designed the 'Ultrasonic Distance Sensor Alarm System’ aimed to fight insecurity especially home and car burglaries. The device also aims to promote energy efficiency.

Pulse Live Kenya

The winning project from Nigeria was almost similar to the one produced by the Kenyans. The students from Igbobi comprised Njubigbo Onyeka, Ayo’ Mofe Moses, Ayilo John, and Maduanusi Chigozirim.

They produced the ‘Silent Digital Alarming Device’ which they named ‘The Watchman.’ The device can be used to combat home and commercial burglary, as well as tackle unauthorized access into designated buildings and kidnappings in the society.

While addressing the winners, Managing Director, Sahara Group, Emmanuel Magani said: ‘’The Sahara Foundation STEAMers program has again reinforced the ingenuity of Africa’s young minds and to see such array of top-quality inventions targeting key issues in Africa, developed by secondary students, validates Sahara’s commitment to investing in Africa’s next generation of inventors.”

The STEAM competition featured 150 students who were given opportunity to access deep-dive classroom learning and practical forums.