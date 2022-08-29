RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  local

Olympic High School emerges third in continental competition

Cyprian Kimutai

The competition attracted over 150 students

Olympic High School students during the Africa Sahara Foundation Steamers Competition on Science Technology Mathematics (STEM) innovations.

The students, teachers and entire administration staff of Olympic High School, Nairobi must be in a joyous mood after the school emerged third in the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) Regional competition.

The six students representing the school, finished behind Nigerian students from Igbobi College who emerged winners and runners-up from St Peters school in Uganda.

The Olympic High School team comprised of Vincent Mutua, Braxton Lumbasi, Joshua Mwilwatsi, Larryson Muthama, Linah Mideva, and Martin Ochola.

The six meticulously designed the 'Ultrasonic Distance Sensor Alarm System’ aimed to fight insecurity especially home and car burglaries. The device also aims to promote energy efficiency.

Students from Igbobi College, Lagos, Nigeria, have emerged as regional winners of the Sahara Foundation Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) Program Pulse Live Kenya

The winning project from Nigeria was almost similar to the one produced by the Kenyans. The students from Igbobi comprised Njubigbo Onyeka, Ayo’ Mofe Moses, Ayilo John, and Maduanusi Chigozirim.

They produced the ‘Silent Digital Alarming Device’ which they named ‘The Watchman.’ The device can be used to combat home and commercial burglary, as well as tackle unauthorized access into designated buildings and kidnappings in the society.

While addressing the winners, Managing Director, Sahara Group, Emmanuel Magani said: ‘’The Sahara Foundation STEAMers program has again reinforced the ingenuity of Africa’s young minds and to see such array of top-quality inventions targeting key issues in Africa, developed by secondary students, validates Sahara’s commitment to investing in Africa’s next generation of inventors.”

The STEAM competition featured 150 students who were given opportunity to access deep-dive classroom learning and practical forums.

"The inspiring presentations should lead you to explore and stretch your creativity towards building viable solutions to socio-economic challenges in Africa," said Debola Adesanya, Country Manager of Asharami Synergy.

