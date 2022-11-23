RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  local

Details of Igathe's new job in South Africa

Amos Robi

The former Nairobi Deputy Governor is making a return to the corporate space after a short venture into politics

Polycarp Igathe
Polycarp Igathe

Former Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Polycarp has landed a new job in South Africa.

Igathe has been appointed the Chief Growth Officer for South African food and Beverage company Tiger brands Rest of Africa, effective December 1, 2022.

Igathe makes a return to the corporate scene after failing to clinch the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the August 9 polls.

At Tiger Brands, Igathe will be mandated with expanding the company’s business in markets across the continent.

Tiger Brands Limited is a manufacturer of Fast-moving Consumer Goods (FMCG). The company manufactures, markets, and distributes everyday branded food and beverages.

Igathe has had an illustrious career in the corporate sector having worked for big companies such as Equity Bank, Haco Industries, Kenya Breweries and Coca-Cola.

