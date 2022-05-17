PrideInn Hotels & Resorts adds Mara Azure to its growing hotel portfolio

The 15 spacious, luxurious safari tents are nestled under canvas, each with a private verandah, en-suite bathroom, flush toilet, and solar-heated safari showers. In addition to Cottages & Tents, PrideInn Mara Camp has stylish indoor and outdoor decks, a crystal clear outdoor swimming pool and a large organic garden.

The camp, run by Azure Hospitality, joins a rich collection of hotels and resorts under the PrideInn hospitality badge.

The acquisition is the start of planned brand expansion across major towns and landmark locations in Kenya as PrideInn Group seeks to capitalize on the hospitality industry’s recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pulse Live Kenya

PrideInn Mara Camp joins a rich portfolio that includes PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort and Spa, Shanzu, Mombasa, PrideInn Flamingo Beach Resort, Shanzu, Mombasa, PrideInn Mombasa City, PrideInn Nyali, PrideInn Diani and PrideInn Azure.

The group currently commands over 700 luxurious rooms operating under two brands: Premium Brands and Comfort Brands, catering to the various market segments. Known for warm African hospitality, PrideInn Group boasts the largest Convention Centre in Mombasa, at PrideInn Paradise, which can host 2500 delegates.

“We are very excited to acquire this strategic camp,” said Hasnain Noorani, OGW, MD, PrideInn Group. “It will help us complete the tourism circuit. We now have Beach, City and Safari destinations presence. The camp is fantastic and ideal for private getaways for discerning safari travellers seeking to relax and enjoy the breathtaking view of the endless Savannah grassland or the mesmerizing sundowner experience.”