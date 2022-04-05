Pulse expands to Côte d'Ivoire, offering employment for youth

Speaking on the launch, Founder and Pulse Publisher Leonard Stiegeler stated: "I am happy and grateful that my team and I can extend our work of giving young people across Africa a trusted platform for news and quality engagement to Côte d'Ivoire today. Welcome to our new colleagues in Abidjan!”

The new Pulse platform, and office, will increase the number of markets where Pulse is present in Africa to six, the last two - Uganda & Côte d’Ivoire - being added within the first quarter of 2021.

The rapid expansion of the Pulse brand and service offering across markets is in keeping with Pulse’s mission to inform and engage Africa’s young population across the continent.

Pulse Côte d’Ivoire will also partner with the country’s social media personalities and influencers to foster the creator ecosystem in the country. Additionally, Pulse will offer its full suite of marketing and advertising offerings to clients.

Recognized leadership in youth digital engagement in Africa

Pulse is the leader in youth digital engagement in Africa, being the primary source of news, information, and entertainment in different media formats to millions of young Pulse website visitors and social media followers.

The expansion of Pulse into more markets consolidates on already recognized leadership and brings unique content delivery to an even bigger audience.

Through Pulse's mass media platforms and social media channels in the markets, it reaches millions of users monthly. Pulse TV is the innovative video producer, creating formats across the channels.

Pulse Studio is the creative brand and content studio, supporting clients to express their own media vision. Pulse Marketing is its 360-degree digital marketing partner, providing comprehensive marketing solutions.