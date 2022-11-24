Bonga Points from before 2020? Why you need to use them before the New Year

In an announcement this week, the telco announced that any Bonga Points accumulated before December 31, 2019 will expire on January 1, 2023.

A Bonga Point is earned for every Sh10 spent on the Safaricom network for voice calls, SMS, or data and can be redeemed for rewards ranging from talk-time (minutes), data, SMS bundles to merchandise redeemable at the telco's retail centres.

Safaricom customers who are subscribed to the Bonga Points programme will now lose all points not used within three years of earning them.

"Effective January 1, 2023, all Bonga points older than three years will expire and will be unavailable for redemption," Safaricom now says in its updated Ts&Cs.

Safaricom Chief Executive officer (CEO) Peter Ndegwa Pulse Live Kenya