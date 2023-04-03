System malfunction on Nairobi Expressway results in massive traffic

The company also notified expressway users that some parts, which had been affected, have returned to normalcy after the problem was dealt with.

"Our attention has been drawn to an unfortunate system malfunction at some of the Nairobi Expressway Toll Stations. We would wish to notify the public that the technical issue is a result of construction from a third party which in turn damaged our fiber cables.

"Our maintenance team is currently on site working to restore the system while offering alternative solutions to customers, and operations have returned to normalcy in most of the affected stations," read Moja's statement.

Moja has, however, gone ahead and apologized to anyone who was affected by the inconvenience. The statement explains that the company is determined to offer users a comfortable experience.

"Moja sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience caused as we endeavor to provide world-class comfort, convenience, and connectivity," concluded Moja.

Requirements for using the Nairobi Expressway

Motorists who are fond of using the Nairobi Expressway have a reason to smile after it was announced that they will soon start paying with M-Pesa for them to access the coveted road.

M-Pesa was suspended after the launching of the highway on May 2022 as a way of reducing traffic congestion at the tolling points.

The payment methods limited Kenyans since the majority of the population uses M-Pesa to complete most of their payments.

For those seeking to use the Expressway, those using electronic cards as the mode of payment will be required to produce the logbook and the National ID before using the mega project.

A minimum of Sh1,000 will be paid as the installation service charge while Sh2,000 will be loaded onto your card according to a local newspaper.

The manual tolling card users will have to produce the National ID and also pay Sh300 for card registration.