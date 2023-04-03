The sports category has moved to a new website.

business  >  local

System malfunction on Nairobi Expressway results in massive traffic

Fabian Simiyu

Moja Expressway has provided an explanation for the heavy traffic on the Nairobi Expressway

Cars on Nairobi Expressway
Cars on Nairobi Expressway

Moja Expressway, the company that manages the Nairobi Expressway, has released a statement citing a system malfunction that has resulted in heavy traffic on the prestigious road.

The company also notified expressway users that some parts, which had been affected, have returned to normalcy after the problem was dealt with.

"Our attention has been drawn to an unfortunate system malfunction at some of the Nairobi Expressway Toll Stations. We would wish to notify the public that the technical issue is a result of construction from a third party which in turn damaged our fiber cables.

The Nairobi Expressway at night [Instagram]
The Nairobi Expressway at night [Instagram]
READ: Transport CS issues new rules for using Nairobi Expressway

"Our maintenance team is currently on site working to restore the system while offering alternative solutions to customers, and operations have returned to normalcy in most of the affected stations," read Moja's statement.

Moja has, however, gone ahead and apologized to anyone who was affected by the inconvenience. The statement explains that the company is determined to offer users a comfortable experience.

"Moja sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience caused as we endeavor to provide world-class comfort, convenience, and connectivity," concluded Moja.

The Nairobi Expressway [Instagram]
The Nairobi Expressway [Instagram]
Motorists who are fond of using the Nairobi Expressway have a reason to smile after it was announced that they will soon start paying with M-Pesa for them to access the coveted road.

M-Pesa was suspended after the launching of the highway on May 2022 as a way of reducing traffic congestion at the tolling points.

The payment methods limited Kenyans since the majority of the population uses M-Pesa to complete most of their payments.

For those seeking to use the Expressway, those using electronic cards as the mode of payment will be required to produce the logbook and the National ID before using the mega project.

Nairobi Expressway
Nairobi Expressway

A minimum of Sh1,000 will be paid as the installation service charge while Sh2,000 will be loaded onto your card according to a local newspaper.

The manual tolling card users will have to produce the National ID and also pay Sh300 for card registration.

An addition of Sh1,000 will be topped up for the purposes of loading your card with points.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

