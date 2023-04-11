TECNO announces pre-order of the new PHANTOM V-Fold flagship device

The PHANTOM V-FOLD will be available for pre-order between 3rd April – 17th April 2023. Customers will get to pay an upfront fee of Kshs. 5,000 and pay the balance as they collect the device.

The device brings innovations promising customers a storage capacity of 12GB RAM and 512GB ROM and 0.11mm screen crease, making the screen smoother and more user friendly when the phone is unfolded. With a Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ chip, the Phantom V-Fold has one of the industry’s leading chipset 4nm TSMC.

“We are so excited to bring such innovation to Kenya as TECNO, and we can’t wait for the reviews and what our customers will experience with our PHANTOM V-FOLD. This is a debut for us as TECNO, emphasizing that we are truly BEYOND EXTRAORDINARY,” Said Ray Fang, Country Manager.

Last month TECNO was among thousands of brands that graced a four-day event bringing together the latest will innovations in its field. Headlining the act at TECNO’s booth was TECNO’s smartphone series including PHANTOM, CAMON, Spark, POP, and its latest AIoT product ecosystem covering the smart individual, smart business and smart home.

As a prestigious global industry exhibition, each year MWC will witness the release of many groundbreaking innovations and introduce numerous new excellent brands to global consumers.

This year’s summit saw TECNO’s debut as a new and rising driving force in the smartphone and AIoT industry globally, including the global launch of PHANTOM V-FOLD device.

The PHANTOM V-FOLD will be unveiled in Kenya later this month, bringing the most affordable foldable device in the market.

