The growing popularity of online learning and Nexford University in Kenya

The learners also reported that they retained up to 60% more from eLearning than they would with the other methods – compared to classroom learners who reported that they barely retained 10% of what was taught.

With a World Economic Forum report projecting that by 2025 the overall market for online learning will reach $350 Billion, the demand for solutions is only going to grow - with language apps, virtual tutoring, video conferencing tools, and online learning software all set to benefit.

When you consider that most Kenyans seeking post-graduate education are already working as professionals in their chosen fields, then the option of self-paced, online learning is likely to become one that most will favor.

Additionally, a leading trend among organizations in 2022 has also been incorporating online learning to upskill their employees in readiness for changing market needs. However, this is not something that all companies can achieve in-house – sometimes, third party support is required.

Nexford University recognizes this need and is a leading, fully accredited and 100% online university offering a wide range of undergraduate, graduate and certificate courses.

Why do learners prefer Nexford University?

Cognizant that the needs of today’s learners have evolved, Nexford is committed to offering Kenyans a fit-for-purpose higher education with courses that equip them to succeed now and upskilling that prepares them for the future.

In addition, learners do not have to wait for a new semester to start on their courses. As soon as you are registered, you can begin learning on the 1st of the next month.

Career readiness with Nexford University

Today’s employees need to invest in continuous upskilling as industries continue to embrace digitization and tech-based solutions for their clientele – staying at the forefront of your industry is therefore a lifelong process.

Nexford is currently offering MBAs specializing in Doing Business Across the World and others specializing in Product Management, Building a Tech Startup, Business Analytics, Advanced AI & the Future of Automation, helping ensure you’re career ready.

Nexford learners in Kenya share their experience on how the university has helped them.

Hesbon Oenga, based in Nairobi, is hoping that doing his BBA in Supply Chain Management at Nexford will be just the shot in the arm to get him the career he wants.

He loves the fact that by learning online he doesn't have to waste time and money having to travel to and move around a campus, and believes that learning online encourages more interaction between him and his professors.

As for Rachel Nduta, a mother and a full-time worker, learning at Nexford gives her flexibility to complete her studies at her own pace, while building knowledge and skills that are relevant to her career.

More about Nexford University

Nexford is a next-generation, 100% online university for today’s world, not yesterday’s. They believe in taking a different path to help learners stand out from the crowd.

The traditional university experience hasn’t changed for 100 years. It’s no longer fit for purpose, so Nexford believes it’s time for a paradigm shift in higher education. One that puts learners first, giving them the skills to succeed now — and in the future.

Nexford University’s promise to learners:

Provide them with the information and skills they need to develop and achieve their career goals A 100% online, global education that prepares them for the workplace regardless of their physical location An educational model based on mastery of relevant workplace competencies – from general education to professional and technical subjects Communication, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills to build a foundation of lifelong learning A global community that bolsters their success through the innovative use of collaborative technology An education experience that maximizes their opportunities for success, offering flexibility, learner support, and affordability Ongoing lifelong education and credentials that are regularly updated based on evolving global workplace needs

Why learners love Nexford

Affordable tuition - Pay your tuition with Nexford’s unique monthly payment plan; the faster you finish; the more money you'll save. Pay just Sh12,000 per month for a Bachelors program, and Sh24,000 per month for an MBA program. Flexible learning - Learn where you want, when you want. Fit learning around your work schedule, so you can earn while you learn Online but never alone - Get 24/7 support with Nexford’s team of Success Advisors and faculty, and build a network with your global learning community. Specialize your degree - From AI to Cybersecurity to E-Commerce, master today’s most in-demand skills based on employer needs.

