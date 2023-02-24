Top 4 business ventures available to Kenyans

In addition, it is widely seen as one of the largest and most influential economies across Africa.

Although unemployment rates may still be a concern for many, they are coming down slowly, and savvy entrepreneurs in the country also have plenty of other ways to make money.

One of the best is setting up a business to make a living. This saves you from finding a job elsewhere and means you get to be your own boss working in a sector you feel passionate about.

But what are the top 4 business ideas open to Kenyans?

1. Online trading

Online trading is one of the most appealing business ventures in Kenya. This is something that many other countries in Africa like to get involved with too. From the best crypto South Africa has to offer traders to FX traders in Nigeria, making money as an online investor is a viable business option for people on the continent.

This is certainly true in Kenya and mainly comes down to how accessible online trading is. The latest internet-based trading platforms accept users from Kenya and are simple to operate. Mobile trading apps also mean you can trade wherever and whenever you like.

When you factor in the range of assets (from FX to stocks and crypto) most online trading platforms carry, the excellent security features they contain, and the handsome returns trading online can bring, you can see the appeal.

2. Blogging

Another exciting business venture available to Kenyan entrepreneurs is blogging. You will set up your own online blog and fill it with content people want to read.

Blogs can be personal affairs that contain your views on what is happening in the world or the latest happenings in a particular industry (such as a football blog or a gaming blog).

But why is this such a great business idea for people in Kenya? To begin with, setting up your blog is quick, easy, and does not involve much money.

Many blogging platforms are available (such as WordPress) that make it easy to run your blog online and come packed with handy features to use.

Running your own blog can also be a good source of income if you monetise it properly through affiliate marketing programs or displaying adverts on your blog, which pay you when people click on them.

3. Software/app development

Business in Kenya is a fast-moving place, and IT is a sector that has found a real foothold. This now sees the country recognised as the regional ICT hub in East Africa and a leader in internet connectivity, mobile payments, and FinTech.

Therefore, an excellent business venture is opening up an IT firm specializing in software and app development.

Whether you work from home initially or rent out offices to use, the demand for developers in these areas from companies across the globe is rising.

Developing software for clients across various platforms can prove lucrative if you are proficient in this field (or can hire staff who are!).

The same applies to creating the latest mobile apps for clients or launching your own.

4. Grow your own food to sell

Agriculture is one of the biggest industries in Kenya and produces not only the food Kenyans need to survive but also goods to export.

One attractive business venture, therefore, is moving into agriculture and growing food to sell. This provides a reliable and steady source of income and enables you to work outside if you prefer this type of job.

If you want to keep this on a smaller scale, you could grow food to sell to people in your area at local markets or direct from your property.

For Kenyans with lofty ambitions, you could look at the export market and start producing food to sell abroad. While this is a much bigger venture, it is something to consider.

Top business ideas for Kenyans

We have covered several top business ventures people in Kenya could consider. With the employment market still in a lull overall, finding ways to make money through your own business is an option many are considering.

While the above is not an exhaustive list of every opportunity you could set up in Kenya, it does give a good starting point.