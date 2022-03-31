How to send location pin - top question Kenyans searched on Google in March

According to the data, the most searched question was "How to send pin location" followed by "What is Equinox".

"How to add dependents on NHIF", "How to cook soft chapatis", "Dry lips is a sign of" respectively concluded the top five questions.

Top 10 trending questions

How to send pin location What is Equinox How to add dependants on NHIF How to cook soft chapatis Dry lips is a sign of How to meditate What is artificial intelligence When is Ramadan starting in 2022 What is climate change What is economic development

Top 10 trending topics

In the current affairs leading searches for March, Kenyans searched: Forest road video, Winter Paralympics, KCPE results 2022, International Women's Day, and Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine war.

The Women's Cricket World Cup was the sixth most trending search followed by World Cup qualifiers. The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is the sport's oldest world championship, with the first tournament held in England in 1973.

Sultana, the latest Kenyan soap opera which airs exclusively on Citizen TV was eighth. The show replaced Zora and features Lolani Kalu who retired as a news reporter on NTV.

Closing the list was Coleus tricolour and Jah Cure respectively.

The Coleus plant, also known as Painted Nettle, which is often grown outdoors but can survive indoors. While on March 29, the well-renowned reggae singer, Jah Cure, was sentenced to six years in prison for manslaughter charges.