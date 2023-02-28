ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  local

KRA granted access to Kenyans' secret bank accounts in new law

Amos Robi

The new regulations will unearth tax evaders who stash their wealth in secret bank accounts

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndugu
Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndugu

New regulations have been approved by Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Prof Njuguna Ndung'u, granting the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) unrestricted access to information on secret bank accounts held by Kenyans in 106 foreign countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The regulations will now see all Kenyan financial institutions report information to the KRA on foreigners’ bank account numbers, names, addresses, residences, tax identification numbers, date and place of birth and their beneficiaries.

This information will be shared with the 106 participating countries that have been hide zones for tax evadors such as Switzerland, Panama, Cayman Islands, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, Mauritius, Jersey, and Monaco.

The act will be reciprocated with the countries offering information on Kenyans holding assets in their territories.

READ: KRA swings into action, companies linked to Uhuru allies among 300 under probe

National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung'u
National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung'u Pulse Live Kenya

Where bank accounts are held by companies, information on registered owners of the entities will be reported. Also to be disclosed is the amount of money held in the accounts or value of the accounts and their surrender value, if insured.

KRA will use the information to identify tax deductions where applicable, and for record-keeping. It will also automatically share the information with other tax agencies from participating countries. The new tax regulations are expected to reveal secret assets held by Kenyans abroad.

The new regulations are fruits of talks which Kenya began in 2021 with over 100 countries which were aimed at monitoring suspicious financial activities of foreigners in these countries.

READ: Gov't to sell parastatals without Parliament's approval in proposed law

Complex arrangements that conceal their true ownership have been used by Kenyans to stash billions of shillings in cash and other financial assets in tax havens abroad, either to evade tax scrutiny or to diversify their investment risks.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

KRA granted access to Kenyans' secret bank accounts in new law

KRA granted access to Kenyans' secret bank accounts in new law

Goods worth Sh50M seized from China Square as standoff escalates

Goods worth Sh50M seized from China Square as standoff escalates

See the roadblock hindering the growth of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector

See the roadblock hindering the growth of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector

748 Air announces suspension of domestic flights over low demand

748 Air announces suspension of domestic flights over low demand

Ugandans are at risk of regressing to poverty, despite getting richer

Ugandans are at risk of regressing to poverty, despite getting richer

World Bank projects that East Africa will get richer under African Continental Free Trade Area

World Bank projects that East Africa will get richer under African Continental Free Trade Area

Despite revenue shortfalls, Kenya plans to increase government spending

Despite revenue shortfalls, Kenya plans to increase government spending

Uganda, Tanzania face increased pressure from international communities

Uganda, Tanzania face increased pressure from international communities

China Square owner reacts to CS Kuria's move to push him out off KU mall

China Square owner reacts to CS Kuria's move to push him out off KU mall

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Trade CS Moses Kuria and China Square

CS Kuria moves to kick out viral China Square store

Lei Cheng alias Charlie, the businessman behind China Square and China Center

China Square owner reacts to CS Kuria's move to push him out off KU mall

President William Ruto met representatives of JP Morgan Investment Bank at State House on february 21, 2023

Bank worth Sh51 trillion to open regional offices in Nairobi [Details]

Josephine Anan-Ankomah

Josephine Anan-Ankomah appointed new MD of Ecobank Kenya