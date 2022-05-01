RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  local

President Kenyatta announces 12% increase on minimum wage

Authors:

Amos Robi

The head of state ordered Labour CS appoint COTU representative in the NSSF board

President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Nyayo National Stadium during Labour Day celebrations on May 1, 2022
President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Nyayo National Stadium during Labour Day celebrations on May 1, 2022

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced a 12% increase on Kenya's Sh17,000 minimum wage.

He made the announcement during his Labour Day speech at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday, noting that the change takes effect immediately, May 1, 2022.

This is after the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli lamented the high cost of living catalyzed by the Covid-19 pandemic and other factors.

The president said the increase was aimed at cushioning Kenyans against the ravages of the pandemic as well as to increase their purchasing power. Terming it as the act of a caring government.

“We have not had a review of the minimum wage over the last three years further acknowledging the increased cost of and in full appreciation of the critical contribution that our Kenyan workers have made to our economy during that very difficult time as a caring government we find there is a compelling case to review the minimum wage in that context I today declare an increase of the minimum wage by twelve percentage points,” President Kenyatta stated.

President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Nyayo National Stadium for the Labour Day celebrations on May 1, 2022
President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Nyayo National Stadium for the Labour Day celebrations on May 1, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The head of state's announcement now means the lowest-paid Kenyan will earn Sh20,680 up from Sh17,240.

The president further defended his administration on the blame for the rising cost of living saying the conflict in Europe ( Russia- Ukraine) conflict was causing a global economic crisis and further slowing down the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The head of state further ordered the Cabinet Secretary for Labour Simon Chelugui to have appointed a worker’s representative in the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) board of trustees by Wednesday, May 4.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

