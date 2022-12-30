Uhuru's niece Nana Gecaga exits office as KICC CEO with delightful note

Gecaga who has worked as the CEO since 2015 expressed her gratitude to her bosses who she said have been part of her success as the KICC boss.

“In life, everything happens for a reason and a season. One of my seasons has come to an end while my next season is just starting. December 29, 2022, I end my 7 years of duty as KICC CEO and 14 years in government and successfully served three presidents of Kenya and 26 years altogether in the hospitality industry.

“I want to thank my CS Madam Peninah Malonza. I wish to thank my PS Ummi Bashir, my Chair and my entire board and of course the entire staff at KICC,” Gecaga wrote.

Nana Gecaga leaves office as KICC CEO Pulse Live Kenya

Gecaga, former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s niece, further sent best wishes to her successor, asking all stakeholders to support her.

“Lastly, I would like to thank all the stakeholders local and International who have contributed to the success of the last 7 years and I ask that you continue to support and walk with the new Acting CEO Madam Patricia Ondeng. It has been a real honour and privilege to serve as CEO and thank you.

“Congratulations to New Acting CEO Madam Patricia Ondeng and wish you all success and well done.,” added Gecaga.