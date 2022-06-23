Micro-small & Medium sized enterprises in Kenya celebrated by Vaspro with special offer

The day was specifically set aside to help recognize and appreciate the importance of MSMEs in any given economy.

This also gave stakeholders a chance to join hands and raise awareness of the increased need of support for MSMEs at a time the triple threat of Covid-19, conflict and climate change is evident.

At times, Micro-small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), especially those led by women, youth and ethnic minorities do suffer the most if not accorded the much needed support. These small business are mostly the backbone of our economies. They account for over 70% of businesses and more than 50% of jobs around the world.

Micro small and Medium sized enterprises in Kenya celebrated with special offer Pulse Live Kenya

For, your information, MSMEs make up over 90% of all firms and accounts, on average for 70% of total employment and 50% of gross domestic products.

In other words, MSMEs sustain our development and economy globally, hence the need to recognize and appreciate the importance of these enterprises.

Vaspro, being an innovative platform that provides end to end mobile marketing solutions and enabling all small enterprises needs progress to the next level, have joined this noble course and are celebrating and appreciating all MSMEs with a big offer.

Vaspro helps them avoid the busyness and grow their business. Simplify their communication with an SMS portal which in return helps them grow their; Sales, trust loyalty, and business.

To be benefit from this offer, all you need to do is deposit Sh7,000 and get a free sender ID and 2000 free SMS! You can sign up on their website and get your first free SMS.

Micro small and Medium sized enterprises in Kenya celebrated with special offer Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: Top 10 African Countries with the highest inflation rates in 2022

The offer runs from June 22, 2022 and ends on June 29, 2022, do not get locked out. Notably, general terms and conditions apply.