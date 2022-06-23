RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  local

Micro-small & Medium sized enterprises in Kenya celebrated by Vaspro with special offer

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Small business are mostly the backbone of our economies as they account for over 70% of businesses & more than 50% of jobs around the world

Micro small and Medium sized enterprises in Kenya celebrated with special offer
Micro small and Medium sized enterprises in Kenya celebrated with special offer

The General Assembly of the United Nations declared June 27 as the Micro-small and medium-sized enterprises day (MSMEs Day).

Recommended articles

The day was specifically set aside to help recognize and appreciate the importance of MSMEs in any given economy.

This also gave stakeholders a chance to join hands and raise awareness of the increased need of support for MSMEs at a time the triple threat of Covid-19, conflict and climate change is evident.

At times, Micro-small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), especially those led by women, youth and ethnic minorities do suffer the most if not accorded the much needed support. These small business are mostly the backbone of our economies. They account for over 70% of businesses and more than 50% of jobs around the world.

Micro small and Medium sized enterprises in Kenya celebrated with special offer
Micro small and Medium sized enterprises in Kenya celebrated with special offer Micro small and Medium sized enterprises in Kenya celebrated with special offer Pulse Live Kenya

For, your information, MSMEs make up over 90% of all firms and accounts, on average for 70% of total employment and 50% of gross domestic products.

In other words, MSMEs sustain our development and economy globally, hence the need to recognize and appreciate the importance of these enterprises.

Vaspro, being an innovative platform that provides end to end mobile marketing solutions and enabling all small enterprises needs progress to the next level, have joined this noble course and are celebrating and appreciating all MSMEs with a big offer.

Vaspro helps them avoid the busyness and grow their business. Simplify their communication with an SMS portal which in return helps them grow their; Sales, trust loyalty, and business.

To be benefit from this offer, all you need to do is deposit Sh7,000 and get a free sender ID and 2000 free SMS! You can sign up on their website and get your first free SMS.

Micro small and Medium sized enterprises in Kenya celebrated with special offer
Micro small and Medium sized enterprises in Kenya celebrated with special offer Micro small and Medium sized enterprises in Kenya celebrated with special offer Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: Top 10 African Countries with the highest inflation rates in 2022

The offer runs from June 22, 2022 and ends on June 29, 2022, do not get locked out. Notably, general terms and conditions apply.

SMS is driving sales in today’s mobile fast world. Not all consumers have access to internet connections but almost everyone has access to a mobile phone so, come on, take the advantage and grow.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

Rachel Ruto excited at new deal with Google

Deputy President William Ruto's wife, Mama Rachel Ruto

Billionaire Chris Kirubi's daughter marks 1 year since his passing

Maryanne Musangi, the late businessman Chris Kirubi's daughter

WhatsApp rolls out a new feature

WhatsApp Status is the messaging app's take on the stories feature.

Micro-small & Medium sized enterprises in Kenya celebrated by Vaspro with special offer

Micro small and Medium sized enterprises in Kenya celebrated with special offer