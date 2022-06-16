WhatsApp rolls out a new feature

“We’re adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement.

This new tool aids in fixing the issue of being incapable of transferring chats between two mobile operating systems.

The Meta CEO, cited that the feature that enables users to securely transfer conversation history from Android to iPhone was requested by many users.

“This is a top requested feature. We launched the ability switch from iPhone–>Android last year and now adding Android–>iPhone as well,” He said

Formerly WhatsApp only allowed users to transfer chats from iPhone to Android but not the other way around.

The company highlighted the process can be used to transfer your account information, profile picture, individual chats, group chats, chat history, media, and settings. However, you can’t transfer your call history or display name.