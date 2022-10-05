Xiaomi to launch a new store in Nairobi CBD

Xiaomi will be launching a new Xiaomi store at the heart of Nairobi’s Central Business District.
#FeatureByXiaomi - The first 200 fans to arrive at the Xaiomi Store on Friday will each get a gift pack
Xiaomi has made a provision for preorder deals ahead of the launch that can be accessed for preorder via this link.
The first 200 fans to arrive at the Xaiomi Store on Friday October 7, 2022 will each get a gift pack. Xiaomi will also provide coupons of up to Sh2,000 during the launch day.
Xiaomi continues to increase its presence across different towns in the country. The Xiaomi Store is aligned with Xiaomi’s quest to enhance access and experience of its products and solutions among Kenyans.
The store launch is aimed at providing a one-stop-shop for consumers and customers with a wide range of gadgets under Xiaomi’s brand which includes IoT, audio, smart and charging devices, as well as TVs.
