The government has unveiled new rules to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country that will affect informal businesses.

Mama mbogas are the latest to be affected by the rules as they will now be required to sell all their vegetable whole without chopping them up for customers.

The traders normally offer to chop vegetables such as kale, spinach, cabbage, peel potatoes at no additional cost.

File image of a vegetable market in Kenya

The traders will also be required to restructure their "vibandas" to provide ample social distance between customers and themselves.

Jua Kali artisans affected in new Coronavirus rules

The new guidelines have also touched on Jua Kali artisans who will now have to designate tools for each worker and decontaminate any shared tools.

Salons and barber shops have also been required to leave at least one slot free between clients at any given time.

Owners of eateries and restaurants have also been asked to enforce shifts that will limit the number of employees present at their premises.

The government has further advised employers to facilitate transport for their employees to limit use of public transport.