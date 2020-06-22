Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia on Monday spoke for the first time since her controversial letter defending impeached Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

The Youth and Gender affairs CS emphasized that her sentiments were in line with her mandate at the ministry of promoting gender equality.

"When Governor Waiguru was impeached I just demanded due process and I can see that it is being executed through the Senate where she will be given an opportunity to be heard. She was not heard at the county level.

File image of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs CS Margaret Kobia

"I've seen MCAs in Kitui are gathering signatures to impeach Governor Ngilu, what does that tell you? It tells you that women in leadership are an easy target," she explained.

Meddling in politics

When asked whether her sentiments on the matter contradicted with her role in government, Prof. Kobia explained that more needed to be done to encourage women to take up leadership positions.

"I don't agree that it is meddling, I strongly feel that she [Governor Waiguru] should have been given a fair chance at the county level, it is the law...we need to bring these issues to the table so that we can see the pattern which is emerging where every woman in a senior position is under attack and when they are attacked that way then they may not want to take up leadership positions," Prof. Kobia stated.

