A case filed by one Mary Kwamboka seeking to have Chief Justice David Maraga compelled to provide child support has been thrown out.

Senior Resident Magistrate GM Gitonga ruled that the case had not been filed properly.

The judge further noted that Ms Kwamboka failed to appear in court, neither was she represented by a lawyer for the proceedings.

Also Read: Woman causes commotion at Milimani Court claiming Maraga is deadbeat father (Video)

Mary Kwamboka claims Chief Justice David Maraga refuses to take care of a child they sired

CJ Maraga who was represented by lawyer Danstan Omari claimed that the birth certificate presented to the court was a forgery.

The lawyer, however, note that the CJ had opted not to file any defamation suit against Kwamboka.