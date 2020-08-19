A Homa Bay County Assembly member was on Tuesday left in his underwear during a fight that took place in the county assembly chambers.

MCA Godfrey Anyango, who is also the deputy speaker of the House, was left standing in his under garments after a debate on the removal of the assembly clerk turned chaotic.

A photo circulated online showed MCA Anyango in a white vest and a pair of boxers among the unruly ward representatives.

Homa Bay County assembly deputy speaker Godfrey Anyango alias Gudy Gudy in his underwear after chaotic session

The deputy speaker was accosted because he supported County Clerk Daniel Kaudo to remain in office despite the dissenting opinion of some MCAs.

Anyango questioned the validity of the motion given that it was tabled by a member who does not serve on the Assembly Service Board.

According to witnesses, Anyango was cornered by a group of MCAs, beaten and stripped for raising the concern.

Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo was also accused of favourtism in allowing some MCAs to give their contributions and not others.