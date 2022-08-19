Microsoft appoints new Kenya country manager

In a statement, Microsoft praised Phyllis as a leader and a business catalyst known for driving growth in technology over the last two decades.

She has experience in strategy and operations leadership, brand development, marketing and program management.

“I am delighted to welcome Phyllis to the Microsoft Africa Regional Cluster team as the new Kenya Country Manager. I am confident that her extensive experience in Technology in Africa will help us scale partner and customer business impact through the value of Microsoft Cloud.

“As a strong advocate of Africa’s potential, I believe that Phyllis is a critical addition in unlocking the unique opportunities on the continent”, says Wael Elkabbany, Africa Regional Cluster General Manager.

She is passionate about delivering efficient business models, growth strategies and ecosystem value creation.

Phyllis most recently served as the Regional Hybrid Cloud and AI Leader-Africa Growth Market for IBM.

Ms Migwi holds an MBA from Hult International Business School and a Bachelor of Commerce from the Catholic University of East Africa.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to play my part in Africa’s economic growth story. To position Microsoft as the premier partner for that growth, while developing the leaders who will overcome present challenges and build memorials for the future,” said Phyllis.

She has previously held leadership roles in fast-moving consumer goods and information Communication Technology sectors in India, Europe, Africa and North America.

Phyllis replaces Kendi Ntwiga who left Microsoft to join Meta in June 2022 to serve as the Global Head of Misrepresentation.

Microsoft's Sh3 billion Africa Development Centre in Nairobi

Microsoft, an American technology giant, set up the ADC in Kenya to provide an environment for African techies to develop solutions to address local and global challenges.

The Nairobi Microsoft ADC, housed in the iconic Dunhill Towers, is one of two such facilities on the continent. The other facility was recently launched in Lagos, Nigeria.

It is designed to be a platform for world-class African talent to create technology solutions for local and global impact.

