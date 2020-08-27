Migori Governor Okoth Obado, his four children and other co-accused will remain in police custody for the weekend.

The ruling was made on Thursday when the 16 accused persons appeared in court to answer to charges of Sh73 million graft.

Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi sent the suspects, who include the Governor's children and other relatives, to jail as he deliberates on their bail applications.

The suspects will be back in court on Monday for ruling on their bail applications.

Governor Obado is facing 28 independent counts of conflict of interest.

The Governor is said to have used 13 different companies as proxies in the scandal where his children received payments from the county government.