Migori Governor Okoth Obado was on Monday released from police custody on a Sh8.75 million bail.

Obado was also released on condition that he is not to access his county office.

The governor and his co-accused spent the weekend in jail after their arrest last week.

They have all denied corruption charges against them after the DPP accused them of embezzling Sh73 million county funds.

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa

In an unrelated matter, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa was also appeared in court to answer to charges of embezzling CDF funds.

Mombasa Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti released Ms Jumwa on a Sh5 million bond with a surety of the same amount or an alternative of Sh2 million cash bail.

The MP surrendered to police on Sunday after evading arrest on Thursday last week.

Her co-accused appeared in court on Friday and were released on bail.

