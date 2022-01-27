List of 4 Kenyans set to benefit from YouTube Black Voices Fund

On January 27, YouTube announced 26 names of African creators selected to join a global cohort of 135 from around the world, in its flagship #YouTubeBlackVoices Fund initiative.

The fund focuses on investing in black creators from around the world who are telling fresh and authentic stories.

While the group of creators from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa comes from varied professional, social and academic backgrounds, they have been recognised for their desire to make a difference in their communities and Africa through relatable and insightful content.

Kenyan creator Justus Nandwa, who hosts the popular online series Shared Moments with Justus, puts a human face to issues faced by ordinary African men and women by telling inspiring and life-changing stories encourages his audience to make the best out of life.

List of 4 Kenyans set to benefit from YouTube BlackVoices Fund

Cheyenne Chelimo Umulinga Muvunyi is a Kenyan lifestyle content creator whose channel is popular for highlighting travel destinations and various helpful lifestyle hacks. Wendy Angel Nangayo is also creates lifestyle content on her Angel Lately YouTube channel.

Miss Mandi, a former radio presenter, runs her self-named YouTube channel where she shares authentically Kenyan food recipes she makes herself. She's popular for the catch-phrase 'Mandi's throwdown'.

As part of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund Class of 2022, each of the 26 African YouTubers selected will receive seed funding alongside dedicated support to help them develop their channels. They will also take part in bespoke and hands-on training, workshops and networking programmes.

“We are excited to be working with an outstanding group of young and talented African creators who understand that content that resonates with their audience is both entertaining and thought provoking,” stated Alex Okosi, MD Emerging Markets for YouTube EMEA.

He added: “This group of creators is making content that starts important conversations about issues we face in society, which really resonate with their audience. We are inspired by them and hope that the skills they learn from being part of this programme will help them touch more lives than they’d ever imagined.”

This is the second class of African creators in the Fund which has now been established as a multi-year commitment.

In 2021, the program welcomed 133 grantees from Australia, Brazil, Kenya, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and United States in its inaugural year, with plans to invest directly in over 500 innovators and artists globally to fulfil its objective.

