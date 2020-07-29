Mlango Kubwa MCA Mutheu Musyimi who was on Tuesday brutalized by police at City Hall has been admitted in hospital, her lawyers have confirmed.

The MCA suffered bruises on her body resulting from being hit with police batons and being manhandled.

Details on her condition were not shared, however, the legal team outlined that she is pursuing action against the police officers who she says "attacked" her.

A letter drafted by her lawyers further termed the incident with the police as an attack.

In her statement, Ms Musyimi noted that she was unarmed at the time of the incident adding that she was also alone.

The MCA has demanded that the four officers who assaulted her be dismissed from service.

"They must be removed from the police service immediately and arrested and charged for the assault that has caused grievous harm to our client without any provocation at all," the letter by her lawyers read in part.

