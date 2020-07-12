Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers have arrested two suspected terrorists in Kapsaret, Uasin Gishu County.

The two were nabbed by the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit(ATPU) and The Special Services Unit (SSU) with bomb making materials.

"Two Terror Suspects have today been arrested by a combined team of detectives drawn from DCI Anti-Terrorism Police Unit(ATPU) and The Special Services Unit (SSU). The Sleuths carried the operation within Chepkatet village, in Kapsaret Sub-County, Uasin Gishu County where Mohamed Ahmed Bisher aged 59 years and a foreign national by the name Nasanga Ibrahim aged 68 years were arrested.

Bomb mking materials confiscated by DCI from 2 suspected terrorists in Kapsaret, Uasin Gishu County

"Assorted explosives, detonators, detonating cords, safety fuses and boosters were also recovered during the operation. The suspects are in lawful custody as further investigations continue," a statement from DCI outlined.

