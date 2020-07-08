The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has been put in an awkward position following a directive to have former employees reimburse millions worth of shopping vouchers given as gifts.

The directive from the National Assembly’s Public Investment Committee (PIC) follows a report from the Auditor-General which flagged the gifts as irregular allowances.

12 former directors were each awarded a Sh100,000 shopping voucher as a Christmas gift in the 2016/2017 fiscal year while member of the Universal Service Advisory Council were given vouchers worth Sh900,000.

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir who is also the National Assemby's Public Investments Committee chairperson.

Acting CA director-general Mercy Wanjau defended the payments stating that the state corporation is Constitutionally mandated to give salaries, allowances and other charges to staff and directors.

The MPs, however, still queried Sh47.2 million spent on CA directors in the financial year in question.

"The committee observed that as much as the law allows the board to prepare financial statements to remunerate themselves, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) is mandated under the Constitution and the SRC Act to determine or set such remunerations.

"The current director-general should surcharge those who were paid irregular allowances identified by the office of Auditor-General," PIC Chair Nassir directed.

