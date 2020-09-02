Transport CAS Chris Obure was on Wednesday dismissed by MPs after they found that he had supplied an inadequate document to the panel.

The Transport and Health parliamentary committees had invited the CAS and Health CS Mutahi Kagwe to respond to queries into the clearance of donations received by Kenya from the Jack Ma foundation.

CAS Obure clashed with the MPs after they discovered that the document he had supplied them did not match with the one he was reading from.

An appalled Mbeere North MP Charles Njagagua termed the document supplied to the joint committee as a "fake".

Transport CAS Chris Obure

"What the Ministry has supplied to us is a fake, what the director is presenting must be the real because he is the one who received the consignments. When we have such a matter of national importance, it is only good for the CS to appear in person," MP Njagagua stated.

The comment prompted other MPs on the panel to demand that CS James Macharia appear in person on Thursday.

Chairperson Sabina Chege directed the CAS to go back to the Ministry and attach the missing details as addendums to the main document.

She further noted that CS Macharia would not be required to appear in person as the CAS had already clarified that the CS was indisposed.