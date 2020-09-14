A total of 12 MPs have been nominated in this year's cycle of presidential awards.

Isiolo Woman Respresentative Fatuma Adan Dullo has been nominated for the Moran of the Golden Heart award, which is the third highest award in the list of Presidential awards.

She already holds the Order of the Chief of the Burning Spear (CBS) designation.

Those set to receive CBS honours are Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata and Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr.

Others are Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), Japhet Miriti Kareke (Maara), Peris Tobiko (Kajiado East), Christopher Omulele (Luanda), John Olago Aluoch (Kisumu Town West), Busia Woman Rep Florence Mwikali Mutua, Senator Rose Nyamunga Ogendo (nominated) and Moses Lessonet (Eldama Ravine).

President Uhuru Kenyatta delivering his nation's address during 2019 Mashujaa celebrations at Mombasa.

While National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai is set to be accorded the CBS medal, Senate Deputy Clerk Eunice Gichangi and her National Assembly counterparts Jeremiah Walusala Ndombi and Serah M. Kioko have been nominated for the EBS award.