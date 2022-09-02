RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business

Naivas founders strike deal to value supermarket at Sh45.6 billion

Denis Mwangi

The family of the late Peter Mukuha Kago takes home Sh3.8 billion from the deal

Naivas Supermarket has already signed up as a merchant for Faraja
Naivas Supermarket has already signed up as a merchant for Faraja

The family behind the success of Naivas supermarket chain has sold shares worth about Sh3.8 billion to a group of international investors.

Read Also

The 8.5% stake sold by the family is part of the 40% shares that were acquired by the investors led by Mauritius-based conglomerate IBL Group at a cost of Sh18.25 billion.

IBL Group bought the shares through the investment vehicle Mambo Retail.

Naivas Supermarket
Naivas Supermarket Governor Alfred Mutua closes Naivas Supermarket butchery section Pulse Live Kenya

The supermarket founded by the late Peter Mukuha Kago is now said to be worth Sh45.6 billion, becoming the biggest local supermarket chain.

Mukuha’s family now owns 60% of the Supermarket chain through the Gakiwawa Family limited.

On 10 August 2022, Mambo Retail acquired 40 per cent stake in Naivas International, representing all shares previously held by Amethis Retail Limited and…part of the shares held by Gakiwawa Family,” IBL announced.

Out of the 40% shares sold, 8.5% were sold by the family while the rest were sold by a consortium comprising International Finance Corporation (IFC), German fund DEG, and private equity firms Amethis and MCB Equity Fund.

The group bought the shares in 2020 at a cost of Sh6 billion and sold them at Sh14.37 billion.

The supermarket has stood the test of time. In the year ending June 2021, Naivas reported Sh65.1 billion in sales and a net profit of Sh2 billion.

In the previous year, it posted a Sh1 billion net profit from Sh54 billion in sales. Currently, the supermarket has more than 84 stores and 8,000 staff members.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

File image of retired President Daniel Moi with Gideon Moi

Moi's Sh520 million stake in local bank changes ownership

Kenyan born businessman Dr. Manu Chandaria, Chair and CEO of Comcraft Group

Billionaire Manu Chandaria regains control of seized company

Olympic High School students during the Africa Sahara Foundation Steamers Competition on Science Technology Mathematics (STEM) innovations.

Olympic High School emerges third in continental competition

Naivas Supermarket has already signed up as a merchant for Faraja

Naivas founders strike deal to value supermarket at Sh45.6 billion