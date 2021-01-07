Landlords will be forced to surrender tenants' personal details should a new bill currently in its second reading in Parliament be passed to law.

According to the amendment on the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Amendment Bill, the tenants' registry will be made available to the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Landlords will be required to collect personal details such as names, postal addresses, phone numbers, e-mails, employment station and home country in addition to conducting a thorough background check on the tenant.

"Every owner, occupier or persons concerned with management of any premises, shall keep a register in his premises and shall enter the name and address of every tenant and occupier who occupies the premise," the Bill reads in part.

The 2019 National Population and Housing Census indicated that 4.66 million households reported living in rented houses.

The clause was included in the amendment bill following a request by the NIS to the National Assembly's Administration and the National Security committees.