Kenya has recorded a new low in positive cases detected over a 24-hour period at 48.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi reported that only 48 new cases had been detected after testing a sample size of 1,081.

31 of the new cases are male while 17 are female with the youngest having been a 2-year-old and the eldest was a 75-year-old.

Kenya's total case load now stands at 36,205.

Deaths and Recoveries

The number of recoveries stands at 23,243 after 176 more Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged, 45 from the home-based-care programme and 131 from hospitals.

Two more patients succumbed to the disease bringing the total death toll to 624.