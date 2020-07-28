The Employment and Labour Relations Court on Tuesday issued orders suspending newly sworn-in Nairobi County Assembly Edward Gichana from taking over the office.

The orders came following an application by ousted Clerk Jacob Ngwele who had been reinstated to the post by another court order.

Speaker Beatrice Elachi's gazette notice in which Mr Gichana had been named as the rightful clerk was also suspended pending the determination of Ngwele's suit.

File image of Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi with Jacob Ngwele

Speaker Elachi insists that Mr Gichana was appointed as clerk after a rigorous interview process.

She further insisted that a court case regarding the clerk's position was filed in October 2019 and in her ruling, Justice Maureen Onyango allowed the assembly to recruit a new clerk.

"We have followed the procedures and recruited a clerk. Edward Gichana was our number one with 79.1 points.

"Ngwele has come as a visitor. He is no longer the clerk and he has no orders to hold on to say he is the clerk of the assembly," she stated.

Justice Onyango's ruling, however, was also interpreted as a reinstatement of Mr Ngwele to his position.

"There has never been a vacancy in the office of the clerk as claimed by the Speaker. There was a consent order recorded by the courts that I resume my duties," Ngwele stated in his defense.